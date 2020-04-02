Penn State Hockey’s Evan Barratt Signs Entry-Level Contract With Chicago Blackhawks

One of Penn State hockey’s brightest stars is off to the National Hockey League.

Junior center Evan Barratt put pen to paper on his entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks — a decision that ends his college hockey career after three seasons in Hockey Valley. His three-year contract carries an average annual value of $870,000 should he play in the NHL.

Signed on!



The #Blackhawks have extended forward Matthew Highmore and goaltender Kevin Lankinen and inked forwards Evan Barratt and Andrei Altybarmakyan to entry-level contracts. https://t.co/IzzK3ZbVGo — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 2, 2020

Barratt signed his ELC with the Blackhawks after the organization made him the No. 90 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. Only two other Nittany Lions — Eamon McAdam (No. 70 overall, 2013) and Max Gardiner (No. 74 overall, 2010) — have been drafted higher than the center.

Over the past two seasons, Barratt shined while playing on a line with classmate Alex Limoges and senior Liam Folkes, who signed a pro contract of his own last week. He finished his college hockey career with 95 points (39 goals, 56 assists) in 98 appearances for the Nittany Lions, including a career-high 43 points in just 32 appearances during his sophomore year.

Although he became one of college hockey’s best players over the past two seasons, Barratt’s time as a Nittany Lion didn’t get off to the best start. He was injured in his NCAA debut against Clarkson and struggled to find his rhythm while bouncing in and out of the lineup. Once he was a regular in the lineup, however, he blossomed in no small part thanks to his line combination with Limoges and Folkes.

The three players instantly developed chemistry, and all three of their skillsets complemented each other. Limoges’ puck skills and offensive presence, Barratt’s sky-high hockey IQ and grittiness, and Folkes’ straight-line speed and North-South style of play combined to create one of the most dynamic lines in college hockey.

The “BFL” line finished the 2018-19 season with a combined 131 points, including 42 (16 goals, 26 assists) from Barratt. The trio combined for a slightly less mind-blowing total of 34 goals and 57 assists in 2019-20.

Barratt was also a milestone man for the Nittany Lions. He became the first player in program history to play for the United States at the U-20 World Junior Championship. He scored a goal for his country as the Americans took home a silver medal from the event, which is widely considered the best amateur hockey tournament in the world.

Now that Barratt’s signing is official, four Penn Staters have signed pro contracts this offseason. In addition to two-thirds of the BFL line, Brandon Biro and Nate Sucese have joined the Buffalo Sabres and Arizona Coyotes’ organizations, respectively.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism who's a Senior Editor for Onward State. He's from Bedminster, New Jersey, so naturally, Mikey is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey also loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is really hard. You can follow Mikey on Twitter @Mikey_Mandarino in order to fill your timeline with all the hockey/golf content you'll ever need. You can also send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Creating A Penn State Wardrobe In Animal Crossing: New Horizons As a Penn State student sorely missing Happy Valley, its people, and its iconic style, I took it upon myself to recreate iconic Penn State outfits that remind me of home.