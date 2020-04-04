Full-Day NCAA Wrestling Championships Marathon To Run On ESPNU Saturday
We’ll never know if Penn State wrestling had what it would’ve taken to dig deep and knock off heavily favored Iowa at this year’s NCAA Championships. But with a lack of sports on TV for the time being, there’s no better time to look back on the Nittany Lions’ decade of dominance.
ESPNU will run a daylong marathon of recent finals rounds from the NCAA Championships starting at noon Saturday. Here’s the full schedule:
- 12 p.m. — 2016 NCAA Championships
- 2 p.m. — 2010 NCAA Championships
- 4 p.m. — 2013 NCAA Championships
- 6 p.m. — 2018 NCAA Championships
- 9 p.m. — 2019 NCAA Championships
Penn State won team titles at four of the five tournaments scheduled to air. Although certain matches will surely be skipped, — like what happened with the 2013 finals broadcast last weekend — 21 of the 50 matches at these finals featured a Nittany Lion. In total, there have been 36 NCAA finalists and 23 champions during Penn State’s current run of eight team titles in nine years.
The only year that looks like it won’t be compressed into a two-hour window during the marathon is the 2018 finals (and rightfully so). In case you somehow forgot, the Nittany Lions managed to hold off Ohio State in one of the tightest team races ever, rallying for four finals wins and capped off by Bo Nickal’s legendary reversal pin to win “the championship for himself and the Nittany Lions!”
Here it is one more time, if you can’t wait until tonight:
