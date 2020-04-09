Penn State Advises How To Prevent ‘Zoom-Bombing’

As students and faculty continue to adjust to the new normal remote learning, they’ve encountered several challenges like how to use the new technology and how to maintain a sense of connection with each other. However, one that may’ve come as a bit of a surprise is “Zoom-bombing,” where strangers gain access to the a publicly available video conference and disrupt it by screen-sharing offensive pictures and yelling hateful language.

After many reports of classes and meetings being taken over due to this, Penn State has taken notice and is offering some advice for how to ensure your video conferences are free from these hijackers, who have thrived under the reason surge in Zoom usage. The university advised that hijacking teleconferences could potentially result in criminal charges and encouraged anyone witnessing an attack to report it to University Police. Already, several attackers around the world have been arrested after the FBI issued a warning about teleconferencing and online classroom hijacking during the coronavirus pandemic

The steps the university is encouraging meetings hosts to take in order to prevent attacks range from minimizing the threat of a hijacker getting into the meeting to do what to do if they gain access and start causing disruption. The measures include:

There’s also a pretty extensive article from Penn State’s IT Learning and Development and Teaching and Learning with Technology that goes into further detail about what you can do to protect your meetings and privacy.

