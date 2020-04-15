Mac Hippenhammer To Transfer To Miami (Ohio)

Mac Hippenhammer is officially leaving Happy Valley to become a Miami RedHawk.

The former Penn State dual-sport athlete announced Wednesday morning that he will transfer to Miami (Ohio) via his Twitter account.

“To the folks who made my time worthwhile in State College, thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Hippenhammer stated in the tweet. “On to the next part of my life.”

Hippenhammer played both football and baseball during his time as a Nittany Lion. Shorty before his decision to transfer, Hippenhammer wasn’t listed on the updated 2020 football roster, which head coach James Franklin said was due to him focusing on baseball full time.

The junior athlete was a depth piece on Franklin’s squad for much of his time with Penn State football. Over two years, he totaled seven receptions for 118 yards and one touchdown. His best season with Penn State baseball came during his sophomore season in 2019. He finished with a .272 batting average, .350 on-base percentage, and eight runs batted in.

Hippenhammer would have had a chance to compete for playing time at wide receiver with the Nittany Lions, as the wide receiver position seems to be an open competition behind starter Jahan Dotson. It was clear in his statement that he intends to play football with the RedHawks, but it is currently unknown if he will play baseball.

About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]