Penn State Provides Details On Virtual Commencement, Strengthens Commitment To In-Person Ceremony

Penn State will recognize all University Park, Commonwealth Campus, and Graduate School graduates with a virtual ceremony at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 9.

The ceremony will be streamed here and involve traditional components like formal remarks and conferral of degrees.

In an effort to make it more intimate, viewers will be able to visit webpages created for each college and campus and including individual student recognition with shareable digital slides. The university is also encouraging graduates to use the hashtag #PSUgrad and share photos of their in-home celebrations and themselves in cap and gown.

Additionally, the university emphasized that this virtual ceremony is only “the first step in recognizing the Class of 2020.” Penn State seems to have taken on a bit of a stronger tone in committing to holding a physical ceremony in the future. What that ceremony will look like remains to be seen as the current situation develops and potential dates, logistics, and activities are considered.

“Commencement marks a significant moment in the lives of our students,” Barb Ettaro director of campus and Community Events, said in a press release. “Even during this difficult and uncertain time, we believe that virtually recognizing this accomplishment is a way to honor all graduates. We look forward to this virtual gathering to celebrate the Class of 2020, as well as a future in-person gathering for those who can return to campus.”

And as one of the more vocal critics of the university in regard to virtual commencement and its communication with graduates, I appreciate this reassurance and am excited for what we have to come.

