Penn State Hockey Encouraging Fans To Virtually Paint Pegula Ice Arena

In years past, season ticket holders for Penn State men’s hockey would be invited onto the ice to paint a message or picture before the playing surface was removed at the conclusion of the season. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, though, fans aren’t able to do that this year, so the team is encouraging them to do so virtually.

Penn State men’s hockey is asking fans to reply to a tweet with a message that they would have written on the ice if they had been given the chance. After all the submissions, a final virtual ice painting will be created and shared.

Since we can’t all get together one last time in 2019-20 to physically #PaintPegula like years past, we ask you to reply to this post with the message you would have painted on the ice for a chance to see it incorporated in our final virtual ice painting!! #WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/KHYzx4FS0O — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) April 19, 2020

The men’s hockey team had its season cut short because of the coronavirus, but not before the team captured its first ever Big Ten regular season championship. Before the cancellation of the season, the Nittany Lions had been slated to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Big Ten semifinal round.

Five players from the Nittany Lions’ regular season championship team have signed pro contracts this offseason — Evan Barratt, Brandon Biro, Nate Sucese, Liam Folkes, and Cole Hults.

