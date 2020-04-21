Steven Gonzalez’s Consistency, Durability Make Him Undrafted Free Agent Target

Steven Gonzalez was a model of consistency during his four-year tenure with Penn State football. Dating back to the beginning of his sophomore season, he made 39 consecutive starts at offensive guard for the Nittany Lions and proved to be an anchor on Matt Limegrover’s offensive line.

The 6’4″, 341-pound New Jersey native received All-Big Ten recognition on multiple occasions in his college career. His first big-name recognition came during his sophomore season when Pro Football Focus named him first-team All-Big Ten. In his senior season, he was awarded second-team All-Big Ten honors by the media, the conference’s coaches, and the Associated Press, as well as being named third-team All-Big Ten by Pro Football Focus.

There’s a good chance Gonzalez will go undrafted in this year’s draft, but that doesn’t mean he won’t have a chance to stick onto an NFL roster. His consistency and durability give him a chance to compete for a roster spot as an undrafted free agent.

CBS Sports ranked Gonzalez No. 384 in its overall prospect rankings and as the 64th-best offensive lineman in this year’s draft pool, which puts him far into undrafted territory. According to The Draft Network, Gonzalez is the 327th-best player in the draft.

“He certainly looks the part of a gap/power blocker and has the functional strength to be an asset if you ask him to win real estate at the point of attack,” Crabbs said. He added Gonzalez is “well-built” and “has a powerful lower half.”

Crabbs continued and noted Gonzalez plays with “reactive movement,” which causes a problem when he is in pass protection. Draft experts have raised his overall length as a concern.

While there is a fair share of concerns regarding Gonzalez, there’s no denying his durability and consistency. The fact that he started 39 consecutive games on the Penn State offensive line should not be overlooked.

Gonzalez started on the offensive line for three full seasons. Two out of those three campaigns, Penn State had a top-five rushing attack in the Big Ten — a direct result of strong efforts in the trenches.

The offensive lineman will leave Penn State with 42 total starts and two bowl wins under his belt. Gonzalez will need to improve to make an impact at the next level, but he has the size, tools, and durability to get there.

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

