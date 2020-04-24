Penn State Homecoming Unveils 2020 Logo

Penn State Homecoming’s executive committee unveiled its 2020 logo Friday afternoon to culminate its virtual Legacy Celebration festivities. This year’s logo reflects Homecoming’s theme, “Envisioning Nittany Horizons,” which was revealed during THON 2020.

The logo was designed by Ron Feinberg, a junior graphic design major who currently serves as a captain on Homecoming’s merchandise committee. Each year, students in Professor Taylor Shipton’s graphic design class design and pitch logos to Homecoming’s executive committee.

“Knowing I’m going to be designing some of the merch with my own logo is pretty sweet to think about,” Feinberg said in a release.

Feinberg created the design, which features a combination of a lighthouse and Old Main, to emphasize how Penn State is “guiding us forward into the future.”

Homecoming is a family tradition for Feinberg. His sister, Dena, was 2013’s parade director.

Homecoming’s logo traditionally would’ve been unveiled during Penn State football’s spring Blue-White game, but this year’s was canceled earlier this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You’ll see this year’s logo all over campus next fall when Homecoming kicks off on Saturday, October 10. The festivities will culminate with the annual Homecoming parade on Friday, October 16, and Penn State football’s matchup against Iowa on Saturday, October 17.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

