Homecoming 2020 Scheduled For Iowa Weekend

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
1/27/20 9:15 am

Mark those calendars, folks. Penn State Homecoming 2020 finally has a date.

Penn State Athletics announced that the yearly festivities will begin on Saturday, October 11 and lead up to the Nittany Lions’ October 17 clash against Iowa at Beaver Stadium. Currently, no kickoff time is set for the matchup.

The annual Homecoming parade will take place on Friday, October 16 and run throughout campus and downtown State College. It’ll lead up to Penn State football’s clash against the Hawkeyes the next day.

Additional details on the week’s events, including the Grand Marshal, will be released throughout the rest of this semester and leading up to Homecoming next fall.

“We are very excited to announce the dates for Homecoming 2020 and for another year of celebrating pride and tradition with the whole Penn State community,” Julia Greco, executive director of Penn State Homecoming 2020, said in a release.

“We’re looking forward to honoring remarkable undergraduate students, graduate students, alumni, and university members through our various Homecoming courts, and also to welcoming back Penn State alumni from across the country,” Greco said.

The next step toward next year’s festivities will take place at THON, where the organization will share its 2020 theme. Homecoming’s 2020 logo will be revealed at April’s annual Blue-White game.

Matt DiSanto

