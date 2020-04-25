Cam Brown Drafted No. 183 Overall By New York Giants

Penn State linebacker Cam Brown was drafted in the sixth round by the New York Giants on Saturday afternoon. He’s the first Nittany Lion linebacker to be selected in the NFL Draft since Michael Mauti and Gerald Hodges in 2013.

JUST IN: With the 183rd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York Giants select… Cam Brown!! pic.twitter.com/HM1CDTt5oM — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 25, 2020

Brown was a constant on Brent Pry’s defense throughout his time in Happy Valley, as he’s played meaningful snaps since his sophomore season in 2017. The Maryland native was elected a team captain before the 2019 season, in which he was a third team All-Big Ten selection by the conference’s coaches after recording a career-high 72 tackles — 5.5 for a loss — two sacks, and four pass deflections.

Over the course of his four-year Penn State career, Brown totaled 199 tackles, five sacks, 11 pass deflections, and 15 tackles for loss. At 6’5″ and 233 pounds, the linebacker’s combination of speed and size will be helpful for him in adapting to the NFL.

The athlete ran a 4.72-second 40-yard dash, put up 16 reps on the bench press, and an 123-inch broad jump at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this past February.

Even as a true freshman in 2016, Brown made a name for himself among Nittany Lion fans. He managed to make the other massive special teams play in Penn State’s upset over then-No. 2 Ohio State, and racked up 33 tackles — 1.5 for a loss — to help the blue and white en route to a Big Ten Championship.

Brown will be reunited with former teammates Grant Haley and Saquon Barkley in New York, who were all a part of the Nittany Lions’ 2016 Big Ten championship run. Former Penn State coach Sean Spencer also recently joined the Giants’ defensive unit after 6 years with the Nittany Lions.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]