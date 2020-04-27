Can You Pick The Real State College Apartment Building Names?
One of the most noticeable changes as State College continues to evolve from a humble college town into an emerging urban hub is its quickly growing skyline. What was once dominated my Old Main’s bell tower and a scenic view of Mount Nittany is now being overshadowed by contemporary high rises with even more contemporary names.
Before the current coronavirus pandemic, it seemed like every few months a new apartment building would opens it doors, show off its floor-to-ceiling windows, and put a different abstract noun after the word “The” as its name.
In total, there are now at least 23 apartment buildings in State College that begin with the word “The.” Some are timeless favorites you’ve surely stumbled into for an apartment party, while others are recently opened and known best for their hotel-like amenities.
To help pass the time during quarantine, we turned to everyone’s favorite mindless pastime, Sporcle, and are challenging you to pick the 23 real State College apartment building names from a list of 50.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
John Reid Drafted No. 141 Overall By Houston Texans
John Reid was picked by the Texans on Saturday afternoon.
How Will Penn State Draftees Fit With Their NFL Teams?
Fourteen Nittany Lions made it to the NFL this past weekend. Check out how they’ll fit with their new squads.
From Penn State Grad To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model: Christie Valdiserri Finds Beauty In Baldness
From Penn State Grad To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model: Christie Valdiserri Finds Beauty In Baldness
Send this to a friend
Comments