Penn State Women’s Volleyball Adds West Virginia Transfer Keatan Broughton

West Virginia defensive specialist Keatan Broughton has transferred to Penn State women’s volleyball following two seasons with the Mountaineers, according to her Instagram page.

The 5’5″ West Virginia native totaled 250 digs, 37 assists, 11 aces, and two kills during her tenure in Morgantown.

Upon arriving in Happy Valley this fall, Broughton will be a junior and have two years of eligibility remaining. She’s now the ninth junior on the Nittany Lions’ current roster — a considerable feat considering 75% of Penn State’s 2019 roster consisted of underclassmen.

Broughton joins former Memphis right side Hannah Flowers and former Rutgers outside hitter Anastasiya Kudryashova in transferring into Russ Rose’s program. The trio of transfers will arrive in State College alongside a talented recruiting class that features Annie Cate Fitzpatrick and Macy Van Den Elzen, the respective 2019 Gatorade Volleyball Players of the Year for Florida and Pennsylvania.

Broughton’s addition to the team should help make up for the loss of libero Kendall White, who graduated this year. Although White left Happy Valley as the most decorated libero in program history, Broughton, alongside players including Jenna Hampton, Molly Russell, and Macall Peed, should have little trouble forming a solid defensive core in 2020.

