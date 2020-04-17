Penn State Women’s Volleyball Adds Graduate Transfer Hannah Flowers

Memphis star Hannah Flowers has transferred to Penn State women’s volleyball after spending three seasons with the Tigers, according to announcements on her Twitter and Instagram pages.

The 6’2″ right side has already racked up 1,005 kills in her career and led her former team in kills each of the last three seasons. Flowers’ addition could allow rising junior Jonni Parker to comfortably move to outside hitter after filling in all over the court last season.

She’ll join the Nittany Lions this fall in what will be her final year of collegiate eligibility. After completing a bachelor’s degree in accounting at Memphis, she’ll pursue a master’s degree in the same subject at Penn State.

Flowers’ arrival adds invaluable experience to Penn State’s young locker room. At this time, she’s the only senior on the Nittany Lions’ 17-woman roster, which features an extraordinary number of juniors.

The Saint Louis native will join fellow transfer Anastasiya Kudryashova and incoming freshmen Annie Cate Fitzpatrick and Macy Van Den Elzen. The latter two, the respective 2019 Gatorade Volleyball Players of the Year for Florida and Pennsylvania, should also add some firepower to the team’s roster.

Memphis went 38-52 in Flowers’ three seasons, while Penn State went 86-15 in the same timeframe. Her addition to the Nittany Lions’ roster adds immediate spark for what is still a very young team.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

How To Host A Blue-White Tailgate From Home Nittany Nation will once again reclaim its throne as the best tailgating destination in the country. Until then, enjoy your makeshift “tailgate” at home.