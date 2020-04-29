PSU news by
Penn State Encourages Participation In Virtual Denim Day April 29

Ryan Parsons | Onward State
By Jared Raggi
4/29/20 4:03 am

Penn State’s Gender Equity Center is encouraging students, faculty, and alumni to virtually take part in Denim Day on Wednesday, April 29.

The annual event asks participants to dress in denim to support sexual assault survivors and protest the “rape myth mentality” and victim-blaming that impact women across the world.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, participants are asked to virtually share their jean-heavy outfits by sharing a picture on social media, tagging the Gender Equity Center (@PennStateGenEq on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram), using #DenimDay2020, and expressing why they support survivors.

“By wearing jeans, you can do a small act to show your support for survivors of sexual violence while protesting violence and the rape myth mentality behind this case and countless instances of victim blaming experienced by survivors on a regular basis,” Gender Equity Center assistant director Becca Geiger said in a release.

The annual event began in 1999 as a response to a 1998 ruling by the Italian Supreme Court. The court ruled a rape conviction be overturned because the victim’s jeans were too tight when the assault took place, implying her consent. The following day, women in Italy’s legislatures came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim.

Jared Raggi

Jared is a freshman majoring in undecided because he doesn't know what he wants to do for the rest of his life at 18. He is from Roxbury, NJ and is an avid fan of the Yankees and Steelers. If you like mindless, witty content, feel free to follow him on Twitter @jraggi29.

