Andy Grammer, Go Go Gadjet To Perform At Four Diamonds Celebration May 21

Four Diamonds announced that award-winning artist Andy Grammer will perform at its annual Giving Day FTK virtual celebration, which will kick off at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.

To celebrate all you do For The Kids and encourage you to 𝙆𝙚𝙚𝙥 𝙔𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙙 𝙐𝙥—we are thrilled to announce that Giving Day FTK® will include a special online celebration featuring @andygrammer and @GoGoGadjetBand!!!



https://t.co/Ade7AON6eZ#DanceWithUsFTK pic.twitter.com/hOFo4EBTFR — Four Diamonds (@fourdiamonds) May 20, 2020

Both artists’ performances will be live-streamed Thursday night on Four Diamonds’ Giving Day FTK webpage.

Giving Day FTK is a day-long virtual fundraiser to support kids and families battling childhood cancer at Penn State Children’s Hospital. The day will culminate with Grammer’s performance along with fan-favorite and THON veteran Go Go Gadjet.

The celebration also hopes to honor and thank the Penn State seniors who participated in THON and the high school seniors unable to attend their Mini-Thons. Although the coronavirus pandemic has canceled many important events, the celebration will hopefully lighten everyone’s spirits for at least a little bit.

For more information, head over to the Four Diamonds website.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Jared Raggi Jared is a freshman majoring in undecided because he doesn't know what he wants to do for the rest of his life at 18. He is from Roxbury, NJ and is an avid fan of the Yankees and Steelers. If you like mindless, witty content, feel free to follow him on Twitter @jraggi29.

10 Questions With Onward State Managing Editor Matt DiSanto Now that the Class of 2020 has moved on to greener pastures, there’s a new sheriff in town.