Andy Grammer, Go Go Gadjet To Perform At Four Diamonds Celebration May 21
Four Diamonds announced that award-winning artist Andy Grammer will perform at its annual Giving Day FTK virtual celebration, which will kick off at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.
Both artists’ performances will be live-streamed Thursday night on Four Diamonds’ Giving Day FTK webpage.
Giving Day FTK is a day-long virtual fundraiser to support kids and families battling childhood cancer at Penn State Children’s Hospital. The day will culminate with Grammer’s performance along with fan-favorite and THON veteran Go Go Gadjet.
The celebration also hopes to honor and thank the Penn State seniors who participated in THON and the high school seniors unable to attend their Mini-Thons. Although the coronavirus pandemic has canceled many important events, the celebration will hopefully lighten everyone’s spirits for at least a little bit.
For more information, head over to the Four Diamonds website.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
10 Questions With Onward State Managing Editor Matt DiSanto
Now that the Class of 2020 has moved on to greener pastures, there’s a new sheriff in town.
‘Murder Hornets’ Unlikely To Affect Penn State, Says Expert Entomologist
We sat down with Dr. Justin O. Schmidt, a Penn State grad, entomologist, and creator of the Schmidt sting pain index, to get the low-down on the murder hornet.
Getting Creative: Hunter Kelly’s Journey Through The NCAA Transfer Portal Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic
From Penn State Grad To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model: Christie Valdiserri Finds Beauty In Baldness
Send this to a friend
Comments