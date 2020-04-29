Penn State IFC To Donate $15k From Semester Budget To Student Emergency Fund, Lion’s Pantry

Penn State’s Interfraternity Council will donate a total of $15,000 to the Student Care and Advocacy Emergency Fund and the Lion’s Pantry in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization announced in a press release Tuesday. The funds were originally budgeted for activities and expenses that have since been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the executive board and chapter presidents voted unanimously to donate them.

Of the $15,000, $10,000 will go the Student Emergency Fund, while the other $5,000 will benefit Lion’s Pantry, the student food bank. Additionally, seven of IFC’s member organizations have helped raise $6,500 for the Makin’ Lemonade Fund.

“Through this donation, our purpose was to support both students in need and the local community at large,” IFC President Nate Brodsky said. “It is our priority to continue making a positive impact on the community we serve.”

