Your Movin’ On 2020 Playlist

Before its upcoming festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Movin’ On 2020’s lineup would’ve featured headliner Foster The People along with Sasha Sloan, Lil Yachty, and Two Friends.

Upon its announcement, many students took to Twitter to discuss how the lineup appeared to be the best slate of acts in years. Unfortunately, we won’t get to see it come to fruition.

Even though we can’t jam out on the IM Fields to close out the semester, we decided to create a playlist of what we would’ve heard at this year’s Movin’ On instead. Below, you’ll find a 38-track playlist of each act’s biggest hits and hottest songs.

Maybe you can even recreate your own festival in the comfort of your backyard with this playlist.

About the Author

Hope Damato Hope is a sophomore majoring in broadcast journalism. She resides in Northern Virginia but likes to tell people she's from D.C. since no ones heard of Manassas. She considers herself a coffee expert, obsessive Eagles fan and likes long walks on the beach. Feel free to follow her on twitter @hopemarinaa to send her funny tweets or email her at [email protected] to criticize her writing.

