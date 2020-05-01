Your Movin’ On 2020 Playlist
Before its upcoming festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Movin’ On 2020’s lineup would’ve featured headliner Foster The People along with Sasha Sloan, Lil Yachty, and Two Friends.
Upon its announcement, many students took to Twitter to discuss how the lineup appeared to be the best slate of acts in years. Unfortunately, we won’t get to see it come to fruition.
Even though we can’t jam out on the IM Fields to close out the semester, we decided to create a playlist of what we would’ve heard at this year’s Movin’ On instead. Below, you’ll find a 38-track playlist of each act’s biggest hits and hottest songs.
Maybe you can even recreate your own festival in the comfort of your backyard with this playlist.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
A Lifelong Penn State Fan’s Lifetime Of Memories
After attending more than 300 games at Beaver Stadium, one Penn State fan has collective a lifetime’s worth of memories.
Looking Back At The ‘Good Old Days’: Amanda Thieu’s Senior Column
“I am able to look back at my college years and regret absolutely nothing. My friendships will last a lifetime and the memories will be held closely. ‘
Send this to a friend
Comments