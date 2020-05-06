Student Leaders Urge Seniors Not To Return To Campus For Graduation Weekend

Several student leaders urged seniors not to return to Penn State for what would’ve been their graduation weekend in a letter signed by them and the Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims.

The letter encouraged students to stay home and maintain social distancing in order to help ensure the fall semester can begin as planned in spite of the coronavirus pandemic, which moved the second half of the spring semester online. Instead, they affirmed that there would be a time for the Class of 2020 to celebrate in person at a later date.

“A piece of our legacy must be protecting our Alma Mater during this time,” the letter read. “All of us wish that things could be different. We want the opportunity to see each other again, to remember the past several years together, and to recall why Penn State means so much to us. We can’t do that now, but the time will come. We WILL have our last hurrah together when it is safe to do so.”

The letter was signed by heads of organizations like THON, Interfraternity Council, and the University Park Undergraduate Association and student-athletes like volleyball player Kendall White and wrestler Nick Lee.

The university plans to employ a two-phased commencement where degrees will be conferred virtually this weekend and graduates will be recognized with an in-person ceremony at a later date.

“Your deep commitment to that fundamental human purpose is how the Penn State Class of 2020 will always be remembered. We will see each other again in the future, and at that time, we will celebrate,” the letter concluded.

You can read the full letter below:

Dear Students— We share, as you must, the disappointment that comes with the continuing ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. This school year and our time together have not progressed as we all hoped that they would. Friendship and activities, the Blue-White Game, the end the semester, and even the end of college for some us, have not been what we imagined or what we’d looked forward to. Unfortunately, though, we cannot escape the reality or the gravity of our current situation. As we approach the dates originally planned for in-person Commencement ceremonies, we all feel the desire to return to State College for one last hurrah; the impulse to do so is certainly understandable. However, Penn State’s fall semester and future lie in the wake of the decisions that we make today, and a return to State College could jeopardize that future. The health of our community is paramount, and we must acknowledge that now is not the time for our reunion in State College. To the Class of 2020: We acknowledge that your time as a student at Penn State may well be over, but we must consider the importance of doing everything in our power to preserve the Penn State futures of younger generations. A piece of our legacy must be protecting our Alma Mater during this time. All of us wish that things could be different. We want the opportunity to see each other again, to remember the past several years together, and to recall why Penn State means so much to us. We can’t do that now, but the time will come. We WILL have our last hurrah together when it is safe to do so. Until the time to come together does return, please stay safe where you are, if you can; continue to socially distance; avoid unnecessary travel; and keep yourself and those you love safe and well. Your deep commitment to that fundamental human purpose is how the Penn State Class of 2020 will always be remembered. We will see each other again in the future, and at that time, we will celebrate. For the future that we wait, Nate Brodsky

Interfraternity Council President Rachel Cook

Panhellenic Council President Regina Duesler

Executive Director, THON 2020 Laura McKinney

University Park Undergraduate Association President, 2019-20 Alex Moon

Lion Ambassadors President, 2019-20 Fatima Odebisi

Black Caucus President, 2019-20 Zack Sowa

Nittany Lion Mascot, 2017-20 Dan Stauffer

University Park Allocation Committee Chair, 2018-20 Julia Greco

Executive Director, Homecoming 2020 CJ Thorpe

Penn State Football Nick Lee

Penn State Wrestling Pierre Reedy

Penn State Men’s Soccer Kendall White

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Kate Rydland

Penn State Women’s Ice Hockey Damon Sims

Vice President for Student Affairs

