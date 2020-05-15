Three-Star Guard Houston Mallette Commits To Penn State Hoops

Pat Chambers and Penn State men’s basketball just picked up their second commitment of the week.

Three-star combo guard Houston Mallete committed to Chambers’ recruiting class of 2021 on Friday night. The Newport Beach, California native announced his decision with a video on his Instagram.

“I have decided to take the next step in my journey alongside head coach Patrick Chambers and the Penn State University men’s basketball program,” Mallette said. “I am blessed to be a Nittany Lion. I will give you my absolute best, and nothing less every single day.”

Mallette is rated as a three-star prospect and the 19th-best player from his home state of California, according to 247Sports. He’s received 14 offers from programs across the country, as he chose Penn State over the likes of James Madison, UNLV, and Long Beach State, among others.

The 6’5″, 170-pound guard now joins power forward TaQuan Woodley in Penn State’s recruiting class of 2021. The big man from Camden, New Jersey announced his decision to commit to the Nittany Lions this past Monday night.

The lengthy guard had himself a productive junior campaign at Pacifica Christian High School this past winter. Mallette averaged 15.7 points per game, seven rebounds, and 4.9 assists to help lead his squad to a 22-8 overall record. He put up 13.8 points per game as a sophomore just a season before.

When Mallette arrives in Happy Valley in the fall of 2021, he’ll join a Penn State squad with several talented guards on the roster. The young guard will likely gain some valuable experience playing behind veterans such as Myles Dread, Izaiah Brockington, and Myreon Jones.

Check out what Mallette might bring to the Bryce Jordan Center just a few seasons from now with highlights from his junior season of high school basketball.

