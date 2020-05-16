Penn State To Offer Alternative Move-Out Options For Students

Penn State will offer alternative move-out options for students who are unable to return to campus to retrieve their belongings, the university announced earlier this week.

Students who can’t return to campus because their homes are out of the state or are currently under stay-at-home orders can opt to ship or store their belongings through Storage Squad, a service that specializes in moving students’ in and out of college.

To do so, you’ll need to sign an official waiver giving Penn State permission to pack up your belonging. Once that’s done, email your completed forms to your the Assignment Office and sign up for shipping/storage with Storage Squad.

Housing staff will pack up your belongings using Storage Squad’s boxes. Later in June, Storage Squad will retrieve those boxes and ship or store them for you.

If you are able to return to campus, you can also take advantage of Storage Squad’s partnership with Penn State. If you sign up for the service and let Housing know, its staff will leave Storage Squad boxes in your room. Pack up your stuff using them and leave them for Storage Squad to ship or store come June.

Earlier this month, Penn State announced students living in “open” Pennsylvania counties could begin scheduling slots to move out of their dorms. For more information, head over to Housing’s website to read up on Penn State’s move-out policies and answers to frequently asked questions.

Students and their families are encouraged to call the Housing Assignment Office at (814)-865-7501.

About the Author

Meredith Lea

