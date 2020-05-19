Jerry Sandusky Asks For New Trial Once Again

Former Penn State football assistant coach Jerry Sandusky is once again asking a state court for a new trial, according to a motion filed in the Pennsylvania Superior Court earlier this month.

Sandusky’s attorneys, Philip Lauer and Al Lindsay, raised issues relating to his former trials as reason to begin yet another. According to their filings, Lauer and Lindsay allege state prosecutors conspired with Louis Freeh’s team, commissioned by Penn State to investigate the university’s handling of allegations against Sandusky.

Lauer and Lindsay cited collusion between Freeh’s team and state prosecutors as “a de facto joint investigation” that improperly influenced the trial.

The lawyers also claim the state’s Office of the Attorney General intentionally leaked information and testimony obtained by the investigating grand jury. Lauer and Lindsay believe this misconduct should result in a new trial or dismissal of original charges.

Sandusky’s defense team has also allegedly come into possession of a diary kept by former FBI agent Kathleen McChesney, who served as a lead investigator on Freeh’s team. According to the filings, the diary, along with emails between Freeh’s group and the attorney general’s office, indicate there were “substantial communications” between the prosecutors and private investigators.

Additionally, Lauer and Lindsay cited numerous problems and concerns pertaining to the Freeh Report, the result of an eight-month investigation commissioned by Penn State’s Board of Trustees.

“The absence of disclosure of the grand jury leaks and the significant cooperation between the grand jury and the Freeh group significantly impaired trial counsel’s ability to prepare for trial, and conduct meaningful and effective cross-examination on many issues relating to potential motivations for witnesses’ testimony, the timing of the trial, as well as effective examination of potential jurors on similar issues,” Lauer and Lindsay wrote.

Back in February, former Penn State lawyer Frank Fina, who served as a prosecutor in Sandusky’s original trial, had his law license suspended for one year and one day by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The court determined his actions of obtaining grand jury testimony of three Penn State officials were improper.

In January, a state court denied Sandusky’s request to reduce his 30-to-60-year sentence. He was resentenced to that term, the same as his original sentence, back in November.

Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of sexual abuse in 2012 and is currently serving his term in a state prison at the State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a junior majoring in journalism and is Onward State's managing editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Getting Creative: Hunter Kelly’s Journey Through The NCAA Transfer Portal Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic “[Schools] are really just trying to make the best out of it, as am I. It’s not easy, but it is the best we can do right now.”