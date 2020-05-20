Penn State Launches ‘Return To Work’ Survey For Employees

Penn State has released yet another survey to help make decisions about potentially returning to campus in the coming months.

The university’s newest questionnaire, which is gradually being sent to Penn State employees via email, hopes to receive feedback to help leaders plan to bring personnel back to work. Questions included cover topics such as how employees would feel about returning to their offices, what preventative measures they’d be willing to comply with, and anticipated lifestyle changes they’d need to address.

The survey can be taken anonymously, is completely voluntary, and should take approximately 10 minutes to complete. Submissions will remain open until Wednesday, May 27.

“As we’ve said throughout our planning process for the potential return to work, the health, safety and well-being of all employees are key elements that are driving decisions, and we believe it is critical to hear from those who will be impacted,” Lorraine Goffe, vice president for Human Resources, said. “We encourage all employees to respond to the survey to provide us with a deeper sense of the challenges, concerns or expectations we may face in the coming months and beyond.”

Once the survey is completed and feedback is analyzed, results will be shared with the Penn State community at a later date, according to the university.

Last weekend, Penn State launched a similar survey to gauge how students would feel about returning to campus in the fall. Questionnaires were sent to a random sample of 17,000 students via email and are being accepted through Friday, May 22.

Earlier this spring, Penn State stated it would announce the fate of the fall semester by June 15 at the latest. Administrators remain optimistic about returning to campus come August but have numerous plans in place for any scenario.

“By providing this meaningful feedback, employees are contributing to creating a safe community for all,” Goffe said.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a junior majoring in journalism and is Onward State's managing editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

10 Questions With Onward State Managing Editor Matt DiSanto Now that the Class of 2020 has moved on to greener pastures, there’s a new sheriff in town.