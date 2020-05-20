Penn State Men’s Lacrosse’s Kevin Hill Signs With MLL’s Chesapeake Bayhawks
Former Penn State men’s lacrosse midfielder Kevin Hill inked his first professional deal Tuesday when he signed with Major League Lacrosse’s Chesapeake Bayhawks.
The Bayhawks are the most storied club in the MLL’s short history. The outfit out of Annapolis, Maryland won its sixth league championship in 2019, the most of any franchise.
Hill will join a high- powered midfield that includes the Bayhawks’ all-time appearance leader and nine-time all-star, Matt Abbott. Additionally, Hill will accompany fellow midfielder Ryan Keenan as the second Nittany Lion on the roster.
The Webster, New York native spent five years in Happy Valley before making the step up to the professional ranks.
Alongside Grant Ament and Mac O’Keefe, Hill was efficient on the offensive end, scoring 65 times and assisting on 18 goals in his 52 career appearances. In his six games played in 2020, Hill scored seven times.
Hill is the third graduating Nittany Lion to sign a professional contract in 2020. Tommy Wright joined MLL challenger New York Lizards, while Ament joins the Archers as the Premier League Lacrosse’s No. 1 pick.
Although the MLL’s season is currently up in their air, Ament and the PLL will get started with a summer tournament on July 25.
