Tommy Wright Drafted No. 13 Overall By Major League Lacrosse’s New York Lizards

Former Penn State men’s lacrosse midfielder Tommy Wright was selected No. 13 overall in the Major League Lacrosse Collegiate Draft on Monday night. The first pick of the third round, Wright will join the New York Lizards.

For our 3rd Round selection, the Lizards have selected Defenseman Tommy Wright from @PennStateMLAX. pic.twitter.com/EEKG1KXSLt — New York Lizards (@LizardsLacrosse) May 5, 2020

The Garden City, New York native will return to his home state after five years in Happy Valley. Wright was a consistent starter in 2017, 2019, and 2020 for Penn State after appearing in six games as a freshman in 2016 and opting for a redshirt year in 2018. The midfielder scored once and assisted four times in 46 total appearances for the Nittany Lions.

Wright will join three former Penn Staters on the Lizards’ roster: Nick Spillane, Austin Kraut, and Nick Aponte.

The Lizards finished at the bottom of the six-team national league in 2019 with a 5-11 overall record. Formerly the Long Island Lizards, the outfit has won three MLL championships, the most recent in 2015.

While the 2020 season is in doubt due to the coronavirus, Wright will presumably fit into the roster as New York tries to bounce back into playoff contention.

