Grant Ament Selected No. 1 Overall In Premier League Lacrosse Draft

Former Penn State men’s lacrosse star Grant Ament was selected No. 1 overall in the 2020 Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) Draft Wednesday.

Ament will join the Archers, who made it to the league’s semifinal playoff round in their inaugural season in 2019.

The Doylestown native was one of the most storied players in Penn State men’s lacrosse history. Ament totaled a record 189 assists and scored 91 goals. Currently, his 280 points across three and a half seasons stand as a Penn State record.

It was no surprise that Ament placed this high. After all, the self-proclaimed assist king was believed by experts to be the first name called in this year’s draft.

Earlier this spring, Ament announced he’d forgo his final year of collegiate eligibility and prepare for his professional career. Other stars, such as Mac O’Keefe, opted to return to Penn State for another season.

Ament is the second graduating lacrosse star from Happy Valley to join the professional ranks. He follows Tommy Wright, who was drafted by Major League Lacrosse’s New York Lizards last week.

The MLL and PLL are both considered national professional leagues. Although less established and well-known, the PLL is generally said to be played at a higher level. At this time, the PLL consists of just six clubs.

