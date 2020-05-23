Cafe 210 West, Primanti Bros., Mad Mex, & More Launch Takeout Cocktail Services

Although Centre County hasn’t yet completely lifted restrictions on businesses, more State College bars are beginning to offer to-go cocktails to local customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cafe 210 West, Doggie’s Pub, Mad Mex, Champs Downtown, and Primanti Bros. are now offering or plan to offer takeout cocktail services, according to announcements from each bar.

Cafe plans to launch its takeout cocktail service on Thursday, May 28. Customers can head over to pick up to-go Cafe Teas, beers, and grub from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday from there on out.

Although the bar’s annual “55 Days Of Cafe” promotion was indefinitely postponed earlier this spring, its takeout service will hopefully help folks recreate the experience at home.

Mad Mex launched its service earlier this week and is exclusively offering to-go margaritas from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week. Pman’s, on the other hand, launched a curbside pickup service for its online menu and drinks including Long Islands, margaritas, and Drunk Ducks.

Additionally, Champs Downtown began selling takeout drinks, including the bar’s iconic Dirty Sprites, Friday. At this time, the bar is offering the service from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily. However, the Champs’ hours may change moving forward, according to general manager Dante Lucchesi.

Although Doggie’s posted it plans to launch a service of its own in the coming days, the bar hasn’t yet provided details on when customers can pick up drinks. Its ownership didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this week, the Phyrst and Local Whiskey got the ball rolling by offering their own takeout cocktail service. You can head over to pick up yours from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily.

The services come after Governor Tom Wolf signed a bill Thursday allowing bars, hotels, and restaurants with liquor licenses to sell to-go cocktails in an effort to drum up business. Establishments can’t sell past 11 p.m. and must continue following social distancing procedures.

Drinks sold must be between four and 64 oz and served in “secure containers” (read: styrofoam). The law applies for just the next 60 days.

We’ll continue updating this post with more information as other State College bars hop on the trend.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a junior majoring in journalism and is Onward State's managing editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

