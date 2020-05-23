Report: Penn State Hoops Planning Home-And-Home Series With Seton Hall

Penn State men’s basketball is reportedly working on a home-and-home series with Seton Hall, according to the New York Post’s Zach Braziller.

Seton Hall and Penn State are close to finalizing a home-and-home beginning next season, per source. First game, at Penn State, would open the season for both teams. #shbb — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) May 23, 2020

According to the report, the series would begin next season at the Bryce Jordan Center and would be the season opener for both teams. The two squads would then play at Seton Hall during the 2021-22 season.

The Nittany Lions last faced off against Seton Hall in December of 2006. The Pirates took down Penn State 69-59. That was Seton Hall’s first win over the Nittany Lions, as Penn State won all five match ups until that point.

Both teams finished their 2019-20 campaigns strong and were poised for spots in the NCAA Tournament. Seton Hall had a 21-9 record and was 13-5 in Big East play, while the Nittany Lions were 21-10 overall. Neither squad had chances to play a game in their respective conference tournaments, as they were both cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nittany Lions’ 2020-21 schedule has yet to be finalized, but they’re set to play in the Charleston Classic in November along with seven other teams. Penn State will also participate in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and will reportedly play Florida at a venue in New York City in December.

Seton Hall would be Penn State’s second Big East opponent in the past two seasons, as it played Georgetown this past November as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

Penn State Athletics did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reported series with the Pirates.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism and is an associate editor for Onward State. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]