PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Report: Penn State Hoops Planning Home-And-Home Series With Seton Hall

Erin Sullivan | Onward State
By Will Pegler
5/23/20 5:22 pm

Penn State men’s basketball is reportedly working on a home-and-home series with Seton Hall, according to the New York Post’s Zach Braziller.

According to the report, the series would begin next season at the Bryce Jordan Center and would be the season opener for both teams. The two squads would then play at Seton Hall during the 2021-22 season.

The Nittany Lions last faced off against Seton Hall in December of 2006. The Pirates took down Penn State 69-59. That was Seton Hall’s first win over the Nittany Lions, as Penn State won all five match ups until that point.

Both teams finished their 2019-20 campaigns strong and were poised for spots in the NCAA Tournament. Seton Hall had a 21-9 record and was 13-5 in Big East play, while the Nittany Lions were 21-10 overall. Neither squad had chances to play a game in their respective conference tournaments, as they were both cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nittany Lions’ 2020-21 schedule has yet to be finalized, but they’re set to play in the Charleston Classic in November along with seven other teams. Penn State will also participate in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and will reportedly play Florida at a venue in New York City in December.

Seton Hall would be Penn State’s second Big East opponent in the past two seasons, as it played Georgetown this past November as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

Penn State Athletics did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reported series with the Pirates.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Will Pegler

Will is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism and is an associate editor for Onward State. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Will

Grant Ament Continues Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Tradition By Wearing No. 16 In PLL

“I think it’s a pretty cool way to honor the Darcey family and obviously Connor. But I also think it’s much deeper in that we’re representing Penn State lacrosse at a professional level.”

Report: Governor Wolf Discusses Need For Vaccine In Return Of Penn State Athletics

Former Penn State Football Players Relive Historic 2016 Season On Big Ten Network’s “Video Recall”

Grant Ament Continues Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Tradition By Wearing No. 16 In PLL

“I think it’s a pretty cool way to honor the Darcey family and obviously Connor. But I also think it’s much deeper in that we’re representing Penn State lacrosse at a professional level.”

Cafe 210 West, Primanti Bros., Mad Mex, & More Launch Takeout Cocktail Services

Cafe 210 West, Doggie’s Pub, Champs Downtown, Mad Mex, and Primanti Bros. are now offering or plan to offer takeout cocktail services.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend