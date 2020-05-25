Penn State Football Commit Sander Sahaydak Showcases Absurd Leg Strength

If Sander Sahaydak’s Twitter account is any indication, it looks like Penn State football has found its kicker of the future.

The nation’s top-rated kicker committed to the Nittany Lions’ recruiting class of 2021 this past April and has garnered plenty of attention since. Kohl’s Kicking reported he has the ability to routinely nail field goals from 55-65 yards out and has used some extra practice time to sharpen his skills.

Earlier this May, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania native shared a clip of him nailing five consecutive 62-yard field goals on his Twitter.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, Sahaydak upped the ante on Saturday by hitting a 70-yard field goal. For reference, Matt Prater’s 64-yarder in 2013 is the record for the longest converted in-game field goal in the NFL.

While he didn’t hit this kick in a game, it’s hard to argue that Sahaydak’s leg strength is quite simply absurd. In fact, it’s somewhat reminiscent of Nittany Lion long-field goal specialist Jordan Stout. The “Flow Bro” managed to nail a program-record 57-yard field goal to tie Penn State’s game against Pitt right before halftime this past fall.

Football without Jordan Stout is nothing. pic.twitter.com/SJn1uds6Wk — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 14, 2019

Along with Stout, placekicker Jake Pinegar was consistent from close-range throughout the 2019 season, hitting 11 of his 12 field-goal attempts and 56 of 58 extra points. Both of those talented special teamers have two seasons of eligibility left in Happy Valley.

Sahaydak will have just one season to play with those veterans, but special teams coordinator Joe Lorig could have a very impressive position group for the 2021 season. A combination of Pinegar’s accuracy and Stout and Sahaydak’s leg strength should make for a fun year for Nittany Lion special teamers.

About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism and is an associate editor for Onward State. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

