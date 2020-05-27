State College Launches ‘Business Needs’ Survey To Strategize Relief Efforts

State College has launched a survey to help understand the needs of local small businesses and plan for the future, the borough announced on Twitter this week.

Dear Local Businesses, please take five minutes and complete the Business Needs Survey. Your input is critical to the development of local business support programs. Thank you!!! https://t.co/DJbgF90LVF pic.twitter.com/Jx08co4Xle — State College, PA (@State_CollegePA) May 27, 2020

The survey, which asks local businesses about their preparedness for meeting the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, what issues they’ve faced over the past two months, and estimated revenue reduction this year.

The questionnaire also includes a few questions relating to hypothetical economic assistance. Businesses are asked if they anticipate needing relief and how they’d plan to use potential relief funds. Additionally, the Redevelopment Authority of the Borough of State College (RDA) included questions regarding potential crowdfunding and grants for businesses.

State College businesses are encouraged to fill out the survey to help local officials plan out relief efforts. Submissions will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 31.

The coronavirus pandemic has already had a direct impact on State College businesses. So far, both Sadie’s Waffles and Brothers Pizza have closed their doors for good amid the crisis. And as more businesses feel the pressure amid the pandemic, there’s no better time to support local businesses.

State College businesses could see their fortunes improve in the coming weeks as Centre County moves into the “green” phase of Governor Tom Wolf’s reopening plan on Friday, May 29. Many social and workplace restrictions will be lifted, although social distancing practices and wearing face masks are still encouraged.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a junior majoring in journalism and is Onward State's managing editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]