State College Launches ‘Business Needs’ Survey To Strategize Relief Efforts
State College has launched a survey to help understand the needs of local small businesses and plan for the future, the borough announced on Twitter this week.
The survey, which asks local businesses about their preparedness for meeting the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, what issues they’ve faced over the past two months, and estimated revenue reduction this year.
The questionnaire also includes a few questions relating to hypothetical economic assistance. Businesses are asked if they anticipate needing relief and how they’d plan to use potential relief funds. Additionally, the Redevelopment Authority of the Borough of State College (RDA) included questions regarding potential crowdfunding and grants for businesses.
State College businesses are encouraged to fill out the survey to help local officials plan out relief efforts. Submissions will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 31.
The coronavirus pandemic has already had a direct impact on State College businesses. So far, both Sadie’s Waffles and Brothers Pizza have closed their doors for good amid the crisis. And as more businesses feel the pressure amid the pandemic, there’s no better time to support local businesses.
State College businesses could see their fortunes improve in the coming weeks as Centre County moves into the “green” phase of Governor Tom Wolf’s reopening plan on Friday, May 29. Many social and workplace restrictions will be lifted, although social distancing practices and wearing face masks are still encouraged.
