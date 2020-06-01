Penn State Football’s Damion Barber Enters Transfer Portal

Penn State football defensive tackle Damion Barber has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to an announcement posted on his Twitter page Monday morning.

Thank You Nittany Nation pic.twitter.com/G5tnmPZ00g — DameDot (@DamionOTOD) June 1, 2020

“Growing up as a kid from Harrisburg it was always my dream to play here at Penn State,” Barber wrote. “I succeeded that dream and have loved my time here at the university. I want to thank everyone who has supported me through my time here, I made so many friends and countless memories. I also want to give a special thanks to Coach Franklin, & the rest of the staff for taking a chance on me and letting me fulfill my dream out of high school.”

Barber appeared in eight games in 2019 and totaled three tackles total — two against Buffalo and one against Michigan State. Additionally, he appeared in three games as a redshirt freshman in 2018.

At this time, he is no longer listed on Penn State football’s active roster.

Barber is the latest notable Nittany Lion to enter the transfer portal. Earlier this spring, offensive lineman Hunter Kelly announced his intent to transfer and wound up at UNC Charlotte. Additionally, wide receiver Justin Shorter transferred to Florida earlier this year.

