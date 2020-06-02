PSU news by
Students, Alumni Outraged Over Penn State’s ‘Pathetic’ Response To Racist Comments

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
6/2/20 9:26 pm

Penn State students, parents, and alumni were disappointed with the university’s response to a student’s alleged racist remarks Tuesday night.

Penn State issued a brief statement acknowledging it doesn’t have the power to expel a student over their speech “no matter how reprehensible it may be.” The response was released after a student was recorded allegedly using hate speech and racist remarks at a Pennsylvania rally Sunday.

Nonetheless, Twitter users took to Penn State’s mentions to air their grievances against the university’s actions so far.

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a junior majoring in journalism and is Onward State's managing editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

