Students, Alumni Outraged Over Penn State’s ‘Pathetic’ Response To Racist Comments

Penn State students, parents, and alumni were disappointed with the university’s response to a student’s alleged racist remarks Tuesday night.

Penn State issued a brief statement acknowledging it doesn’t have the power to expel a student over their speech “no matter how reprehensible it may be.” The response was released after a student was recorded allegedly using hate speech and racist remarks at a Pennsylvania rally Sunday.

Nonetheless, Twitter users took to Penn State’s mentions to air their grievances against the university’s actions so far.

You are very quick to charge kids with underrage drinking of alcohol on a **college campus** in the middle of nowhere, where they likely don’t have cars & can only harm themselves but you draw the line at HATE speech? — Tyler (@tsteiner_) June 3, 2020

What about the power to expel students over the breach of the code of conduct because this situation DEFINITELY applies there. — Delaney Greczyn (@Delaney901) June 3, 2020

This is bullshit. As a formerly proud alumni, I am disgusted by this lack of action, and by this lukewarm statement. PSU is not a safe place for Black students so long as he gets to attend. PERIOD. — Krystal | BLACK LIVES MATTER | (@SOB_krystal) June 3, 2020

So is the Penn State honor code meaningless? pic.twitter.com/zBxnTLpbzD — Caroline “Champions of Europe” Freeman (@cifdftba) June 3, 2020

This is disgusting. I’m not surprised that this came from Penn State. — TGotThaHeat (@TGotThaHeat) June 3, 2020

Welcome to Penn State, where it is worse to drink from a keg than it is to use abhorrent hate speech — Nick Leloia (@nleloia42) June 3, 2020

As alumni and faculty, I’m incredibly disappointed in this inaction. How exactly will @penn_state make campus safe for POC while allowing racist students to remain? How will the university “address” those violating our values? — Dr Paige Castellanos (@paigec_psu) June 3, 2020

BS revoke the admission of people who say shit. There are better candidates who didn’t get in that much more deserve the chance — Spencer Katzenell (@Slimspencer99) June 3, 2020

Extremely pathetic. It’s a bad day to be a Nittany Lion — Owen Benge (@owenbenge) June 3, 2020

Not proud to be a part of the PSU community right now — Jas (@__jasmoxo) June 3, 2020

Please don’t call me for money ever again — Alyssa Kaplan (@alyssabkaplan) June 3, 2020

“Haha racism bad but FReedOm oF SpEEcH”



&



“Hey if you can’t come retrieve your personal items from your dorm during a PANDEMIC you’ll have to pay us to send them to you! But wait! There’s more! If we find weed we’ll report you to campus police!” — Tyler (@tsteiner_) June 3, 2020

My dad went there. My son goes there. “We Are” literally was born out of an attack on racial equality. “May no act of ours bring shame”. This is a very disappointing response. Will this philosophy be the same for those who make that kid’s life a living hell in Fall ’20??? — Brad Krenicky SR (@BradKrenicky) June 3, 2020

This is pathetic and embarrassing — Drew Pittenger (@bootkid_) June 3, 2020

Penn State: may no act of ours bring shame



Brian Setnick, to black protestors: you better watch out, the klan is coming



Sean Setnick: *cackles in the passenger seat*



PSU: except that — Scottie PIPM (@psubeatboxer) June 3, 2020

Where underage drinking is a greater crime than rape and racism — QB Factory (@Jameson_Ginger2) June 3, 2020

Penn State is ready to scream “We Are” but forgets where “We Are” originated from. Words mean nothing without action. — jonna ︎ (@mckenziejonna) June 3, 2020

May no act of ours bring shame? How do we uphold “we are” with not reprimanding racist jerks? — Jen (@JenB_in_PA) June 3, 2020

