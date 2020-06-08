Chris Godwin Ranked No. 33 In NFL By Pro Football Focus

Former Penn State football wide receiver Chris Godwin is featured on Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) top 50 NFL players heading into the 2020 season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver checked in at No. 33, which is ahead of star receivers Davante Adams and Mike Evans. He is also the fifth- ranked receiver on the list behind Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins, Michael Thomas, and Julio Jones.

No. 33 on the PFF50



Chris Godwin pic.twitter.com/YpS0vmJ7X5 — PFF (@PFF) May 31, 2020

“Chris Godwin was a human highlight reel last season catching passes from Jameis Winston for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” PFF’s Sam Monson wrote.

Monson also mentioned that Godwin was second among wide receivers in broken tackles, just one behind the league leader.

Godwin had a breakout season this past year with 86 receptions, 1,333 yards, and nine touchdowns, all of which were career highs. His 1,333 receiving yards were the third-most in the league, while his 95.2 receiving yards per game ranked No. 2 in the NFL. Godwin was invited to the first Pro Bowl of his career and named a second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

Thanksgiving might not be till Thursday, but your fantasy team sure is thankful for Chris Godwin pic.twitter.com/k2uZMDRZrF — Onward State (@OnwardState) November 24, 2019

Godwin is the only Penn Stater to appear on the list with Saquon Barkley being a notable exclusion. After being ranked No. 43 on last year’s list, the star running back missed the cut after battling injury for much of the 2019 season.

The 6’1″, 209-pound wideout will enter his fourth NFL season this fall and have an all-time great throwing him the ball. Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers this offseason and is an immediate upgrade over Godwin’s previous quarterbacks, Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The Pro Bowl receiver’s numbers have significantly increased each year he’s been the league, so it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see Godwin take another step forward with Brady at the helm in 2020.

About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is an associate editor for Onward State. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

