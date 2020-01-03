Chris Godwin Named Associated Press Second-Team All-Pro

Former Penn State football wide receiver Chris Godwin received his first-ever Associated Press All-Pro nod Friday afternoon when the organization released its annual NFL All-Pro rosters.

OLB Shaq Barrett and WR Chris Godwin named to the AP's NFL All-Pro Second Team.



: https://t.co/zNOmjp6Cn7 pic.twitter.com/Ef8a1rZjAX — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 3, 2020

Godwin checked in as a second-team All-Pro after receiving 14 votes from Associated Press sportswriters. He is joined by fellow Buccaneer Shaq Barret, who was also named a second-team All-Pro after tallying 19.5 sacks (the most in the NFL!) this season.

The Buccaneers wide receiver experienced a breakout season in Tampa Bay this year after putting together 1,333 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 86 receptions. Despite missing the team’s final two games due to a hamstring injury, Godwin ended the season ranked third in the NFL in receiving yards and fourth in receiving touchdowns.

The third-year wideout was voted onto the second team alongside fellow NFC South star Julio Jones, who represented the Atlanta Falcons after receiving 16 votes. The New Orleans Saints’ Michael Thomas and the Houston Texans’ DeAndre Hopkins were selected to the first team after receiving 50 and 18 votes, respectively.

Although he won’t be playing in the playoffs this weekend, Godwin will suit up once again in a few weeks at the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl, which he was selected to for the first time back in December. The annual all-star game will be broadcast live on ESPN from sunny Orlando, Florida on Sunday, January 26.

