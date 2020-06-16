NCAA Oversight Committee Releases Proposal For Summer Basketball Practice

The Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Oversight Committees released a proposal Tuesday for organized practices in July and August.

Teams will only be allowed to practice and granted access to facilities “in compliance with applicable state and local regulations regarding the use of such facilities, group size restrictions and any other limitations,” the NCAA said in the release.

The proposal states that, beginning on July 1 and running until July 19, voluntary virtual nonphysical activities, enhanced in-person nonphysical activities, weight training, and conditioning will be permitted for men’s and women’s basketball teams. All of these activities can’t exceed a combined eight hours per week.

During this period in July, on-court practices will not be allowed. On July 20, though, “required summer athletic activities” can begin. These activities can run for eight weeks until the school’s first day of classes or September 15, and include a total of eight hours per week of weight training, conditioning, and skill instruction.

Out-of-season workouts can begin on the university’s first day of classes or September 15, whichever comes first. Preseason practices can begin 42 days before the team’s first regular season game.

This proposed practice schedule will be voted on by the NCAA Division I Council when it meets on Wednesday. This same group will also vote on a proposal for a six-week college football preseason.

Until then, all student-athletes are permitted to take part in virtual instruction from coaches and voluntary workouts for a total of eight hours per week until June 30. Penn State football players were back on campus on June 8 as part of a phased return, while the university stated that return times for other programs will be announced at a later date.

About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism and is an associate editor for Onward State. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]