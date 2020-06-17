NCAA Division I Council Approves College Football Preseason Model
College football teams can now officially practice, baby.
The NCAA Division I Council approved a proposal Wednesday night for a six-week preseason practice plan for college football. The NCAA Oversight Committee reportedly okayed the plan last week, but approval from the council was also needed to move forward.
Phase one of the plan is already underway, as some college football players, including 75 Nittany Lions, have already returned to their respective campuses for voluntary workouts and virtual instruction from coaches. Penn State football began its phased return on June 8 and started voluntary workouts on Monday.
After this phase, teams will be permitted to hold mandatory workouts with players in-person as early as July 13. After that, walk-throughs and meetings for a total of 20 hours per week can begin on July 24.
Teams will then be allowed to fully participate in preseason practices on August 7, or 29 days before the team’s first game.
While it doesn’t mean that college football will absolutely be played in the fall, it’s clearly a step in the right direction for a vital part of so many universities around the country.
Penn State football head coach James Franklin has already stated that he believes he can “definitely” have his players ready with a six-week return plan. Vice president for intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour agreed with the coach’s sentiment this past April, as she said that roughly 60 days would be necessary to have players ready in the fall.
