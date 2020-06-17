NCAA Division I Council Approves College Football Preseason Model

College football teams can now officially practice, baby.

The NCAA Division I Council approved a proposal Wednesday night for a six-week preseason practice plan for college football. The NCAA Oversight Committee reportedly okayed the plan last week, but approval from the council was also needed to move forward.

DI Council approves football preseason model: https://t.co/dDIPVG1GCO pic.twitter.com/R7fUesil44 — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) June 17, 2020

Phase one of the plan is already underway, as some college football players, including 75 Nittany Lions, have already returned to their respective campuses for voluntary workouts and virtual instruction from coaches. Penn State football began its phased return on June 8 and started voluntary workouts on Monday.

After this phase, teams will be permitted to hold mandatory workouts with players in-person as early as July 13. After that, walk-throughs and meetings for a total of 20 hours per week can begin on July 24.

Teams will then be allowed to fully participate in preseason practices on August 7, or 29 days before the team’s first game.

While it doesn’t mean that college football will absolutely be played in the fall, it’s clearly a step in the right direction for a vital part of so many universities around the country.

Penn State football head coach James Franklin has already stated that he believes he can “definitely” have his players ready with a six-week return plan. Vice president for intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour agreed with the coach’s sentiment this past April, as she said that roughly 60 days would be necessary to have players ready in the fall.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism and is an associate editor for Onward State. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

Penn State To Return To In-Person Instruction August 24 In-person instruction will end on November 20 and final exams will be taken online.