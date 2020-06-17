Penn State Hoops To Face Florida In Basketball Hall Of Fame Invitational
Penn State men’s basketball is headed back to New York this December.
The Nittany Lions will take on Florida at the Barclays Center as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational on Sunday, December 13. The match up is part of three others in the invitational, including Purdue vs. West Virginia, Stanford vs. Georgia Tech, and Army vs. Princeton.
Penn State and Florida have played each other three times, most recently in 2009. The Nittany Lions took down the Gators 71-62 in Gainesville in their last meeting, and hold a 2-1 record all-time against Florida.
While Pat Chambers’ squad finished its 2020 campaign with a 21-10 mark, the Gators finished their season 19-12 and 11-7 in SEC play. Penn State would’ve almost certainly had a chance to play in its first NCAA Tournament since 2011, while Florida likely needed a deep run in its conference tournament for a bid in the Big Dance.
Penn State had earned a No. 6 seed in the Big Ten tournament while Florida sat at No. 5 in the SEC, but neither had a chance to play as the NCAA cancelled all winter and spring championships due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Penn State Athletics’ release stated that ticket information and a tip-off time for the Nittany Lions’ game will be released at a later date. It also stated that the coronavirus will continue to be monitored in making those decisions.
While its schedule is yet to be finalized, Penn State is also reportedly working on a home-and-home series with Seton Hall that will start next season, and will play in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
