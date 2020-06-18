Nittany Lion Shrine Receives Much-Needed Facelift
The Symbol of Our Best is looking a little better these days.
Penn State’s iconic Nittany Lion shrine received a few touch-ups in recent weeks as part of a three-week-long renovation project.
The renovations include a newly repaired ear an all-around deep cleaning. Earlier this month, the shrine received a “bath” of a professional-grade, biodegradable mixture that removes dirt and oil while protecting existing stone.
The Lion Shrine’s infamously damaged ear was also removed and recast. Days later, a new mold was applied and fixed onto the structure. Although still visible, the blemish is arguably less observable to the untrained eye.
Even though repairs are now finished, the shrine remains fenced off to visitors. It’ll likely open again in the coming days, though. Penn State didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on its reopening.
Penn State announced the shrine’s renovation project earlier this spring. The three-week-long project was initially slated to begin on May 18 but started a few weeks after due to projected rainfall.
Before the shrine closed, Penn State added social distancing markers in the surrounding areas to keep visitors separated as they waited to take pictures.
