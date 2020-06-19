Big Ten Network To Host Second ‘Penn State Day’ June 22

The Big Ten Network will once again host “Penn State Day” filled with Nittany Lions programming on Monday, June 22.

The network last hosted a day dedicated to the Nittany Lions back in May, which included more than 22 hours of classic Penn State sporting events. Monday’s edition will start at 6 a.m. and run all the way through early Tuesday morning.

Be sure to tune in on Monday, June 22 for Penn State Day on @BigTenNetwork! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/0pLqb4h6wB — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) June 18, 2020

BTN will get things started with a replay of Penn State football’s 34-27 victory over Indiana this past fall. That win included several big plays, including a nine-minute, 18-play touchdown drive to seal the victory. Penn State’s historic 2008 win over Ohio State will air at 5:30 p.m. Monday, while 2017’s nerve-wracking trip to Kinnick Stadium will broadcast just a few hours later at 11 p.m.

You’ll need to wake up pretty early for some men’s basketball action at 7 and 8 a.m. Monday. Fans can see back-to-back upsets for Pat Chambers’ squad wits win over Maryland in December 2019 and a 2018 Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal victory over Ohio State.

Women’s lacrosse’s clutch win over Ohio State in April 2017 will air at 9 a.m. Monday. After that, the Lady Lions’ win over Minnesota in the 2012 Big Ten Tournament will air.

Outside of classic wins, features on the 1986 and 2016 football teams will be broadcast. A feature on former Penn State football star Matt Millen’s journey back to the broadcasting booth will also be shown. Millen was diagnosed with AL Amyloidosis in the summer of 2017 but made his return to football by calling the Nittany Lions’ 2019 Blue-White game.

Other Penn State teams featured throughout the day include women’s volleyball, wrestling, men’s hockey, and men’s soccer. BTN will air 19 total replays and features on some of Penn State’s most memorable moments of recent memory.

