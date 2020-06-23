Penn State Athletics Officially Delays Student Football Ticket Sales

It seems the inevitable has finally come.

Penn State Athletics has officially indefinitely delayed student football ticket sales, the university announced in an email to students Tuesday afternoon.

According to Athletics’ email, the ticket-purchasing process has been delayed until “final decisions” regarding the season have been made. Penn State is working alongside Big Ten, NCAA, and public health officials to plan for different scenarios depending on what may be possible this fall.

“As always, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and community will be our top priority,” Athletics wrote. “Please do your part by following health and safety guidelines. We ask for your continued patience and understanding as we develop our plan for the fall. Once we have greater clarity, we will communicate via email with more details about our fall season.”

Earlier this week, the team returned a good number of its student-athletes to campus for voluntary summer workouts. Additionally, the NCAA approved a six-week preseason model to help programs get in shape for the season.

Although Penn State hasn’t yet decided how (and if) football will play out this fall, President Eric Barron didn’t inspire much confidence when discussing the season in a town hall Monday. He noted congregating thousands of fans in one place (read: Beaver Stadium) could “[have] the potential to create [a] super-spreader event” and undo progress Penn State could make toward combating the coronavirus’ spread on campus.

Athletics advises students to check its website frequently for up-to-date information on purchasing football tickets this summer.

