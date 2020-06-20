Penn State Athletics To Begin Second Phase Of Return To Campus June 22

Several more Penn State student-athletes will be back on campus next week.

Penn State Athletics will begin its second phase of its return to campus on Monday, June 22. The return will include additional football student-athletes, along with men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes.

Penn State’s first phased approach began on Monday, June 8 when 75 football student-athletes were welcomed back on campus. Those student-athletes were tested and quarantined upon their return, and began to practice on June 15 after they were cleared through that process.

The Nittany Lions’ phased return of athletics comes as a result of the NCAA Division I Council’s vote to allow athletes in all sports to take part in voluntary workouts beginning June 1 and lasting until June 30. The NCAA added that it will leave it up to individual programs to decide how and when student-athletes should return to campus during that time frame.

That same council also approved a plan for a college football preseason model this past Wednesday. The model will allow for teams to begin mandatory workouts in July and start preseason practices as early as August 7.

As for men’s and women’s basketball, the NCAA Oversight Committee released a proposal earlier this week for organized training and practice to begin in July. The council also approved this plan on Wednesday, and it will allow for in-person conditioning to begin on July 20 and preseason practices to begin 42 days before the team’s first game.

Until those plans begin, basketball and football student-athletes will participate in voluntary workouts for the remainder of the month. Penn State Athletics has stated workouts will be limited to groups no larger than 20 people, and will be supervised by Penn State’s sports medicine staffs.

About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism and is an associate editor for Onward State. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

