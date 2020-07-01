Governor Wolf Orders Mandatory Mask-Wearing In Public Spaces Statewide
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced a new order Wednesday that will require face masks to be worn in public spaces, effective immediately.
The order, signed into effect alongside Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, expands mask-wearing from businesses to all public spaces. The Wolf Administration’s new mandate follows several other states, including Oregon.
“This mask-wearing order is essential to stopping the recent increase in COVID-19 cases we have seen in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said. “Those hot spots can be traced to situations where Pennsylvanians were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing – two practices that must be adhered to if we want to maintain the freedoms we have in place under our reopening.”
So far, Wolf’s administration hasn’t enforced any other new restrictions on Centre County since it moved into the “green phase” of reopening back in June. Still, state government officials hope to continue combatting the virus as best they can without becoming “complacent.”
“It is essential that Pennsylvanians wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “While cases increase in some areas, we cannot become complacent. My mask protects you, and your mask protects me. Wearing a mask shows that you care about others, and that you are committed to protecting the lives of those around you.”
To date, Centre County has reported 205 positive cases of the coronavirus. Cases have remained relatively steady over the past few weeks, although four new cases were added Wednesday.
