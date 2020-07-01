Penn State Center For Performing Arts Won’t Present Artists This Fall
Penn State’s Center for the Performing Arts won’t present or host any public performances this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, the organization announced Tuesday.
The decision coincides with Penn State’s commitment to limiting large gatherings and promoting social distancing across campus.
“The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the performing arts presents extraordinary challenges to gathering together to experience live performances,” George Trudeau, director of the Center for the Performing Arts, said. “As a result, we are reimagining our 2020–21 season by starting with curated performances in alternate formats, along with other opportunities, to engage with audiences this fall. We have begun planning to ensure the safety of all as we look forward to reopening the doors of Eisenhower for performances in January.”
Eisenhower Auditorium, the center’s principal venue, will continue undergoing renovations and maintenance until December. Meanwhile, the center’s backup venue, Schwab Auditorium, lacks the space needed to accommodate audiences without needing to make substantial changes to meet social distance guidelines.
The Center for the Performing Arts is working to create plans to safely bring back performances to audiences come 2021. These will be announced later this year, beginning with the new spring semester presentation schedule.
