Penn State To Finalize ‘Most’ Class Deliveries By July 15

Penn State plans to finalize how most of its fall semester courses will be delivered by July 15, the university announced in a news release Tuesday.

In the meantime, students may notice their courses changing in LionPATH as delivery methods and on-campus locations shuffle around. Penn State advised these changes are merely preliminary and aren’t yet final.

“Planning for the fall semester is a complex, multi-layered process that is not complete. By July 6, the University will be able to take a comprehensive look at the course plans of instructors and departments across colleges and campuses,” Yvonne Gaudelius, associate vice president and senior associate dean for Undergraduate Education, said. “This process will take a few weeks, as we are examining the best mix of in-class, remote and online instruction that can be achieved. We are considering many factors, from room availability, class size and physical distancing capabilities, to faculty and student health and safety considerations.”

While adjusting course deliveries, Penn State is taking room availabilities, class sizes, and social distancing capabilities into account. Previously, the university stated all courses with more than 250 students will be delivered remotely regardless.

Once course deliveries are finalized, Penn State plans to allow students to reexamine their schedules and make changes as needed. Still, it remains to be seen how this will differ from students’ traditional power to adjust schedules at any time prior to the beginning of each semester.

“Our goal is to have most decisions finalized by July 15 and provide opportunities for students to take a fresh look at their schedules, and to potentially change their courses if they want to take ones that offer in-class instruction or if they need to switch to remote offerings,” Gaudelius explained.

In the meantime, students are encouraged to reach out to their academic advisers to gameplan the semester and make adjustments as needed.

Earlier this month, Penn State rolled out plans to implement remote learning programs for students who are unable to return to campus this fall. It’s also allowing students to submit requests to cancel their housing contracts this fall.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a junior majoring in journalism and is Onward State's managing editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Handgun-Toting Lawyer & Viral Video Star Apparently A Penn State Alum Patricia McCloskey graduated from Penn State in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in labor studies and a minor in Spanish.