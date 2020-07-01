Sandy Barbour: 102 Penn State Student-Athletes Have Been Tested For Coronavirus, No Positives

Penn State vice president for intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour met with the media via Zoom on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the university’s phased return to athletics amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Barbour explained that Penn State will release a testing report every other Wednesday. She stated that so far, 102 student-athletes have been tested and zero have been positive for the coronavirus.

“We obviously have been testing our student-athletes and staff upon their return,” Barbour said. “As a university and an athletic department we’ve made a decision that we’ll report those results every two weeks.

“Today I can tell you that we’ve had 102 student-athlete tests as of June 30, and we have had zero positives in those 102 tests,” Barbour continued.

Penn State Athletics has already completed three phases of a return to campus for student-athletes. Phase one began on June 8 with 75 football student-athletes, followed by men’s and women’s basketball and additional football student-athletes two weeks later. Most recently, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball student-athletes were welcomed back to campus.

Barbour explained that results from volleyball and soccer student-athletes have not yet been made public.

All student-athletes have been tested and quarantined upon their return, and will be cleared to participate in small-group practices and workouts after that period.

NCAA President Mark Emmert has already stated that fall sports will not take place without students on campus. While Penn State has already announced that it will return to in-person instruction on August 24, decisions on different fall sports have yet to be made.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a junior majoring in digital and print journalism and is an associate editor for Onward State. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

Sandy Barbour: Season Ticket Holders Likely Only Fans Allowed In Beaver Stadium This Fall “Without a season ticket, no matter what our capacity is, you’re probably not coming to a Penn State game this year.”