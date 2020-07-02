PSU news by
Penn State Hoops’ Kyle McCloskey Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Ryan Parsons
7/2/20 9:03 pm

After spending just over three months in the transfer portal, Penn State men’s basketball guard Kyle McCloskey announced he will return to Happy Valley.

The redshirt junior entered the transfer portal in March, just after the Nittany Lions’ historic season ended amid the coronavirus pandemic. It appears after weighing all his options, Penn State was still his best bet.

The Lower Gwynedd, Pennsylvania native originally played football for Villanova, making two starts at quarterback. He then transferred to Penn State, where he switched to basketball and appeared in 11 games as a redshirt freshman. The 6′ 5″ guard didn’t see the court as often in his sophomore season, only totaling 27 minutes on the year.

The Nittany Lions also added Sam Sessoms to their program this off-season, a former Binghamton guard who will have to sit out this year due to NCAA transfer rules.

McCloskey will rejoin a program that could be poised for another successful year after #Climbing as high as No. 9 in the 2019-20 AP poll. The Nittany Lions lost key players like Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins, but will still have a strong core lineup and impressive bench.

About the Author

Ryan Parsons

Ryan is a sophomore business major from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

