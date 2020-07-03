Nittany Lion Shrine Renovations Finished

The Nittany Lion Shrine’s month-long renovation project has finally concluded, the university announced Thursday.

Stretching from June 1 to July 2, the conservation project included touch-ups to the shrine’s right ear and claws as well as an all-around deep cleaning and treatment. Although still visible, the landmark’s previously cracked ear is arguably less observable to the untrained eye.

Sam Brungo | Onward State

“The Nittany Lion Shrine is the most visited and revered Penn State landmark. This is the latest of several conservation and improvement projects the Office of Physical Plant has undertaken through the years to ensure this enduring symbol of our best continues to be available to the Penn State community,” Phillip Melnick, senior director of buildings and grounds, said. “The difference that this conservation project has made to the appearance and physical integrity of the Lion Shrine is remarkable and will protect the shrine for many years to come.”

Fencing surrounding the landmark will soon be removed, allowing visitors to return for photos. However, Penn State will continue encouraging social distancing by employing signage and physical distance markers to keep folks safely apart.

The university asks visitors refrain from climbing atop the shrine or physically touching it (and other campus landmarks) for their own safety. Failure to follow these guidelines could result in campus landmarks being closed to the public “until further notice.”

Penn State announced the shrine’s renovation plan earlier this spring. The project was initially slated to begin on May 18 but started a few weeks later due to projected rainfall.

