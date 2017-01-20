You are at:»»Sad! A Compilation Of President Donald Trump’s Penn State-Related Tweets
Sad! A Compilation Of President Donald Trump’s Penn State-Related Tweets

Moments ago, Donald J. Trump was sworn in as President of the United States. Trump’s journey to the Oval Office has been an interesting one.

Tapes and emails seem to have steered a majority of the dialogue this election season, but Twitter was also a major focus. From Hillary Clinton telling Donald to delete his account, to Trump’s infamous Crooked Hillary moniker, Twitter served as a fascinating millennial battleground for the candidates.

A deeper dive into President Trump’s tweets shows an interesting past, too. When he’s not tweeting about Arianna Huffington, Anthony Weiner, Barney Frank, Mac Miller, Michelle Malkin, or falling for Onward State’s April Fools jokes, President Trump is tweeting about Joe Paterno, the Freeh Report, and the Penn State Board of Trustees! Okay, maybe that’s a bit of an overstatement, but he has voiced his opinion on Penn State matters quite a few times on Twitter.

Without further ado, here’s a compilation of President Trump’s tweets about Dear Old State:

It seems President Trump initially fell for the real #FakeNews of the Freeh Report. However, his rhetoric quickly changed after the NCAA dropped its unjustifiable sanctions on Penn State.

President Trump was on-board to #DrainTheSwamp of the Board of Trustees.

Ah, yes. The loss to Ohio on Sept. 1 followed by the infamous trip to Charlottesville, Virginia. Sad!

Someone should tell the President that the official Penn State Twitter account is actually @penn_state. Why in the world Penn State chose “Penn underscore State” as its Twitter handle four years before @PennState was claimed is beyond me. But whatever. Trump’s America I guess…

#CrookedNCAA

The President of the United States clearly knows which is the premier student news outlet at Penn State.

