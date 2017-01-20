Sad! A Compilation Of President Donald Trump’s Penn State-Related Tweets

Moments ago, Donald J. Trump was sworn in as President of the United States. Trump’s journey to the Oval Office has been an interesting one.

Tapes and emails seem to have steered a majority of the dialogue this election season, but Twitter was also a major focus. From Hillary Clinton telling Donald to delete his account, to Trump’s infamous Crooked Hillary moniker, Twitter served as a fascinating millennial battleground for the candidates.

A deeper dive into President Trump’s tweets shows an interesting past, too. When he’s not tweeting about Arianna Huffington, Anthony Weiner, Barney Frank, Mac Miller, Michelle Malkin, or falling for Onward State’s April Fools jokes, President Trump is tweeting about Joe Paterno, the Freeh Report, and the Penn State Board of Trustees! Okay, maybe that’s a bit of an overstatement, but he has voiced his opinion on Penn State matters quite a few times on Twitter.

Without further ado, here’s a compilation of President Trump’s tweets about Dear Old State:

Penn State is doing a poor job in bringing its mess to a close.They should be ashamed for hiding Sandusky's crimes all these years… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2012

The Football program at Penn State should be suspended. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2012

It seems President Trump initially fell for the real #FakeNews of the Freeh Report. However, his rhetoric quickly changed after the NCAA dropped its unjustifiable sanctions on Penn State.

By folding, Penn State leadership made things worse. The deal is ridiculous & punishes the wrong people. I hope the alumni sue to overturn. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2012

The Penn State Board should resign based on the grossly incompetent way they handled the NCAA. They gave away (cont) http://t.co/gxoxLUdk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2012

President Trump was on-board to #DrainTheSwamp of the Board of Trustees.

What a shame @PennState–lost game–first of many. School legacy is ruined! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2012

Ah, yes. The loss to Ohio on Sept. 1 followed by the infamous trip to Charlottesville, Virginia. Sad!

Joe Paterno's family should sue the idiots @PennState that made that ridiculous deal–and commissioned the one sided report. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2012

Someone should tell the President that the official Penn State Twitter account is actually @penn_state. Why in the world Penn State chose “Penn underscore State” as its Twitter handle four years before @PennState was claimed is beyond me. But whatever. Trump’s America I guess…

The wimps that run Penn State should be forced to resign (and be sued) for the pathetic settlement they made and destruction of great legacy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2013

How did the NCAA, which is weak and becoming irrelevant, extract such a big & reputation shattering settlement from Penn State. Others zero! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2013

#CrookedNCAA

The weak jokers who so badly hurt great Penn State University should have fought the NCAA instead of making a deal- http://t.co/b9E5eC9pam — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2014

The President of the United States clearly knows which is the premier student news outlet at Penn State.