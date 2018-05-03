PSU news by
The Best Penn State Creamery Milkshakes (With Alcohol)

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Alex Bauer
5/3/18 4:02 am

It’s summer time in State College, baby.

Well, almost.

State College summers are a magical time. The foliage is in full bloom, the beautiful sounds of daylongs echo down the streets, and there is no better time to stop by the Berkey Creamery and cool down with an ice cream cone or milkshake.

Creamery ice cream and milkshakes are perfect on their own, but it’s summer time — it’s time for something a little extra special.

With summer peeking over the horizon, the time has come to combine two Penn State staples: Berkey Creamery milkshakes and alcohol.

Without further ado, here are the best Penn State Creamery milkshakes and hard liquor combos:

Lion Tracks and Rum

Break in the summer with this shake and you will not be disappointed. The vanilla, peanut butter cups, and chocolate in Lion Tracks is basically begging for some spiced rum. And what’s more summery than some good ol’ rum?

Russ “Digs” Roseberry and Brandy

If there are two things Russ Rose knows, it’s hard work and cigars. Just as it’s a perfect complement to a nice cigar, brandy is also the perfect complement to Rose’s namesake creamery flavor. The strawberry, raspberry, dark chocolate and brandy are so elegant together, you’ll feel as you’re the legendary coach himself lounging on a bench enjoying an afternoon cigar.

WPSU Coffee Break and Whiskey

There nothing more relaxing than sitting down with a cup of coffee and some whiskey. Except, well, this. Coffee and whiskey is a timeless combination, and this milkshake is no exception. And if you’re not a broke student who can only afford Evan Williams, then it’s even better.

Peachy Paterno and Bourbon

Break out the Old Grand-Dad, put on your Coke bottle sunglasses, pour and count to 409 to successfully make this honorable shake. The sweet peach and the strong bourbon make a powerfully good milkshake that you can drink for 61 years and never grow tired of.

Alumni Swirl and Vodka

There’s just something special about mixing Penn State’s Alumni Swirl with some Vlad. And by “special,” I mean, well, not great. But tolerable! If anything, just make this mixture to relive the glory days when you could drink Vlad without a flinch. Violent flashbacks are not guaranteed, but probably likely.

THON Gold Ribbon Ripple and Tequila

THON is basically a giant party for a great cause, so it’s only fitting that the ultimate party beverage goes perfectly with this chocolate and caramel swirl. Maybe you can’t drink 46 cups of coffee in 46 hours, but you’ll certainly have to fight off the urge to dance for 46 hours straight after consuming 46 a responsible number of these bad boys.

Mint Nittany and Absinthe

Woah, buddy, slow down! It’s impossible to capture the beauty of Mount Nittany in a single shake, but Mint Nittany and some green fairy comes pretty damn close. Drink one of these and you’ll feel like a cloud happily floating over this gorgeous valley. You may think I’m kidding, but the awesome fact is that I’m not. Seriously, try it.

Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts and drink responsibly!﻿

About the Author

Alex Bauer

Alex is a senior from Cheshire, Connecticut majoring in Corporate Innovation and Entrepreneurship. He is a first generation Penn Stater along with his two sisters. His favorite things are dogs, coffee, and dogs that shoot hot jets of coffee out of their mouths. If you are Mad Online™ about something Alex wrote on the internet, you can send him threatening emails at [email protected], or harass him on Snapchat and Instagram @TheAlexBauer.

Comments

