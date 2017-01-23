Penn State Hockey Drops to No. 4 In USCHO Poll

Coach Guy Gadowsky said it best after Penn State’s 6-3 loss to Ohio State Saturday — sometimes you’re just not going to have a good weekend.

The Nittany Lions dropped from their first-ever No. 1 spot to No. 4 with 851 voter points and one first place vote in this week’s USCHO Poll. This is following a tie (then shootout loss) and loss to Ohio State in a crucial Big Ten series. The Buckeyes climbed from No. 11 to No. 8.

The only other member of the Big Ten in the rankings is Minneosta, at No. 6. Penn State plays it at home in two weekends for the first time this season. There’s a lot at stake in that series too, considering many Gopher fans think Penn State and the Big Ten ruined college hockey.

Here’s a friendly reminder if you need it: The poll doesn’t really matter. Penn State hockey is still in the top 10 and that’s pretty cool. Penn State also dropped from No. 1 to No. 4 in the Pairwise rankings, which mimic tournament selection. “Dropping” to No. 4 still isn’t too shabby.

Penn State heads to Philly Saturday to face Gadowsky’s former team Princeton in the College Hockey Faceoff. We’ll be there with all the coverage you need.