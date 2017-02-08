Former Borough Councilman Donald Han Announces Candidacy For Mayor

According to a biography on the Stover McGlaughlin attorney website, where Hahn is employed, he was born in Bellefonte and graduated from Penn State in 1987. He has served on the State College Community Development Block Grant Citizen Advisory Committee, the Community Land Trust Board of Directors, the Planning Commission, and three terms on the State College Borough Council.

Hahn served on the Borough Council for a total of 12 years, including two years as president of the Council. In a press release, he said his his priorities include neighborhood stability, fiscal sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and advocating for progress and change in Harrisburg.

“State College is a great town. Penn State is a stable and well-paying employment center, the downtown is vibrant, property values remain strong, and State College consistently earns high ratings for safety,” Hahn said in the release. “However, the borough needs to protect the stability of its neighborhoods through a combination of zoning, ordinance enforcement, and owner-occupied housing initiatives, such as the Community Land Trust and the Homestead Investment Program.”

Current mayor Elizabeth Goreham announced she will not seek reelection at the Borough Council meeting Monday.